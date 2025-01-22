Refine working style to uphold constitutional values: Hry speaker

Haryana legislative assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan has emphasised the importance of enhancing the quality of legislative assemblies, asserting that their effectiveness is vital for a thriving democracy. Harvinder Kalyan (HT File)

Speaking at the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in Patna, Kalyan highlighted that the success of legislative bodies depends on the working style and competence of their members.

He called for systematic and planned efforts to refine the approach of elected representatives regularly to improve the quality of assemblies.

The AIPOC conference, held in Patna concluded on Tuesday and saw participation from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, and presiding officers from all state assemblies.

The closing ceremony was addressed by Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Haryana legislative assembly deputy speaker Krishan Middha also shared his insights on legislative procedures during the event.

Kalyan addressed the conference on the topic “75th Anniversary of the Constitution: Contribution of parliament and state legislatures in upholding constitutional values.” He praised the nation’s progress and urged participants to pledge from this platform to work for the country’s benefit, drawing inspiration from the dedication of the Constitution’s framers.

Stressing the importance of public participation, Kalyan remarked that legislative bodies must strengthen their functioning to maximise benefits for the public.

He also announced that the Haryana legislative assembly will host a training programme for state legislators on February 5 and 6. Kalyan noted the success of a two-day capacity-building programme for Haryana assembly staff held on January 8 and 9, describing its outcomes as positive and effective, according to a statement.