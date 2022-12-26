Refreshing coconut water just a walk away as Mohali MC earmarks 43 vending sites in city

Now, Mohali residents can enjoy coconut water at will as the municipal corporation (MC) has earmarked 43 vending sites for these across the city.

According to officials, Mohali is the only district in Punjab which has special sites for coconut stalls. While there will be three sites each in Phases 1 and 11, two sites each have been earmarked in Phases 2, 3b1, 3b2, 6, 9, 10, 7 and Sectors 70, 71 and 78. Four vendors will be placed in Sector 68, one each vendor in Phases 3A, 4, 5, 7, 8, 8b, YPS Chowk, Sectors 66, 67,77,79,80 and at Sohana village.

The MC is all set to fetch a revenue of over ₹1 crore yearly from these stalls.

Each vendor will have to pay ₹72,000 advance, including three month rent as a security fee ( ₹54,000), besides a month’s rent in advance ( ₹18,000) and GST, to the civic body.

“A vendor will pay ₹600 daily or ₹18,000 a monthly to us. After a detailed survey, we had allotted 28 coconut water sites last year and managed to obtain ₹26 lakh revenue. Seeing the overwhelming response, we decided to increase the sites,” shared an officer.

The MC has received 500 applications from potential vendors for allocation.

The officer added that the advance security may be adjusted in the last three months of the year-long contract.

“Only residents of Punjab or tri-city were allowed to apply for the licence. Coconut water vendors won’t be allowed to sell anything else. If they are caught selling other stuff, they would be issued a notice as first warning. On second offence, they will have to pay ₹5,000 fine and in case of repeat violation, their contract will be cancelled and security would not be refunded,” said an MC official.

Another official, on condition of anonymity, said a few people had approached the MC, requesting opening of tenders for the allotment of sites. “The scheme is meant for poor people and thus the state government didn’t accept offers for higher bids as it would have only benefited a few contractors,” said the MC official.

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said that for transparent allotment to vendors, draw-of-lots will be conducted soon. “We are yet to decide the date of the draw-of-lots but 43 vendors will be picked through this process to ensure absolute transparency,” said Kaur.

Explaining benefits of coconut water consumption, Dr Rajvir Singh, medical officer, Mohali district hospital, said, “Coconut water is one of the best sources of hydrating the body. It is also beneficial for anyone looking to increase potassium intake. Those with high potassium levels in the body should, however, avoid it.”

