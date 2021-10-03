Refusing Shradh food lands Ludhiana man in hospital with stab wounds

An inebriated truck driver stabbed a 29-year-old twice for refusing to have ‘Shradh food’ at Chander Nagar on Friday.

The accused, Jaswant Singh, 50, of Mohalla Chandar Nagar, has been booked for attempt to murder as the victim, Aneesh Kumar, remains in a critical condition at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The victim’s father Ashwani Kumar Sharma, 60, said Aneesh was at the cycle repair shop of their distant relative, Raju, when the accused turned up there with a packet of food, which he said he had brought from a langar, and insisted that the two men have it.

“When Aneesh refused and asked Jaswant to not force him to have the food, the accused started abusing him and then stabbed him twice – near his shoulder and in the stomach – before fleeing,” the complainant said.

Aneesh was rushed to the civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. Finally, he was admitted to DMCH.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh said an FIR had been registered under Sections 307 (intention to kill) , 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causes hurt ), 341 ( wrongful restraint) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Haibowal police station.

The accused was arrested on Friday and produced before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused to one-day police custody. The knife use to commit the crime has been recovered.