Regional Buzz: Newfound Khaira-Majithia bonhomie

Once known for trading sharp political and personal barbs, Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia have lately developed a surprising bonhomie. Both leaders have been supporting and praising each other in public for openly raising their voices against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. In one recent instance, Majithia put out on social media a video of his phone call to Khaira after the district authorities razed an allegedly encroached portion outside the Congress leader’s residence in Bholath. “You are among the rare voices speaking out against the state government, which is trying to muzzle such voices by carrying these demolition drives. I am speaking for your rights, brother,” Majithia told Khaira during the conversation. This is not the first time Majithia has publicly praised Khaira. Earlier, after being released on bail from Nabha jail in a DA Case, Majithia lauded Khaira for standing tall and exposing the government over its alleged failures. Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Mann, Singla share stage after 4 yrs

Nearly four years after chief minister Bhagwant Mann had AAP legislator Dr Vijay Singla arrested on corruption allegations, the two shared the stage last week. At a political rally held at Jhunir on February 24, the chief minister mentioned Singla among the key political figures of the AAP on the dais but avoided going near him. In May 2022, Mann had sacked Singla as health minister after personally announcing that the Mansa MLA was allegedly demanding a 1% commission on tenders. He had also claimed that the chief minister’s office possessed evidence to support the allegations. However, Singla was given a clean chit by the vigilance bureau in June last year. The state’s anti-corruption wing submitted in a Mohali court that there was no concrete evidence to proceed with legal action against the MLA.

Sukhbir’s bizarre promises

With less than a year left for the state assembly polls in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is on a promise-making spree, making curious promises such as state-level ‘kabootar baazi’ competitions to announcing cash awards for card games in rural areas. During a visit to a local Kabaddi match in village Gharachon of Sangrur last week, Badal declared that if SAD comes to power, the government would organise a state-level championship for popular card game ‘seep.’ Highlighting the tradition of elders playing cards in the village commons, or ‘sath,’ he even promised a cash prize of ₹10 lakh for the winning team at district level and ₹1 crore at the state level. The crowd responded with loud cheers. At another gathering, he came up with another promise to start Marwari horse racing competitions, if voted to power.

Cops left red-faced at grievances meet

Punjab Police officials found themselves in an awkward position during a meeting they had convened to pacify agitating traders after a robbery attempt near Saidan Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday. Inviting shopkeepers to voice their grievances, they were left red-faced when a local trader narrated how he had caught a thief red-handed while trying to steal a battery from his shop. He said the battery was worth ₹12,000, but he has already spent more than ₹25,000 pursuing the case, including preparing and submitting CCTV footage in three separate pen drives. Despite his efforts, he pointed out, the case continues to remain under trial, drawing murmurs of discontent from the gathering and exposing the gap between police assurances and traders’ ground-level experiences.

Lament with laughter

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini appeared to be in a rather lamenting mood while replying to an adjournment motion brought by opposition Congress in the state assembly last week. The Congress alleged systemic failure of HPSC and HSSC in conducting fair, timely and transparent recruitments. Responding to allegations, Saini said the Congress played with the future of youth by indulging in nepotism and favouritism in recruitments during their rule. “I feel like crying. Irregularities were committed in recruitments done during the Congress rule. Meritorious individuals were cheated and deprived of jobs,’’ Saini said. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, however, could barely contain his laughter and remarked: “Are these tears of sorrow or joy?.” Congress MLA from Nuh, Aftab Ahmed, said a spectacle of laughing while pretending to be crying is being seen here. Saini, however. told the Ahmed that what he said was not good. “There is lot of pain in my heart. Those whose own robes smeared with stains are holding a mirror to give sermons to us,’’ the CM said while reciting a couplet.

A trophy for the ages

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team created history by winning the Ranji Trophy. For the first time, the team not only reached the finals but also lifted the trophy. Within minutes of the victory, congratulatory messages started pouring in, hailing it as a ‘big success”. Chief minister Omar Abdullah, along with his adviser Nasir Aslam Wani and legislator Tanvir Sadiq, travelled to Hubli and shared the final moments on social media when the team was declared winners. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and top political leaders of the union territory lauded the achievement. However, the fact is that Jammu and Kashmir lacks proper sports infrastructure and grounds. Notwithstanding these shortcomings, the team delivered a brilliant performance and several players could earn a place in the national team on the basis of their performance in Ranji matches.

Sudhir’s satirical swipe

While the confrontation between the Himachal Pradesh Police and Delhi Police over the arrest of three Youth Congress workers from Rohru drew criticism from the Opposition BJP, Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma took a satirical swipe at the situation through a social media post. In his post, Sharma wrote: “Andhera Ujala Ke Karam Dad (Thana Prabhari) Aaj Badhey Yaad Aaye,” (Today I remembered the Karam Dad of Aandhera Ujala), drawing a humorous parallel with Andhera Ujala, a popular Pakistani crime investigation series that aired in the 1980s. The show revolved around criminal investigations but blended seriousness with humour through the character of Constable Karam Dad, whose comic presence provided levity amid otherwise grave situations.

(Contributed by Navrajdeep Singh, Vishal Joshi, Muskan, Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan, Dar Ovais)