Regularised employees eligible for promotion: Haryana Govt

Haryana government employees regularised under the regularisation policy of 2014 will be eligible for promotion or first assured career progression (ACP) scale benefits from June 13, 2024, or thereafter, provided they fulfil the eligibility conditions.

An official spokesperson said that their promotion or ACP benefits will also depend on the final outcome of a special leave petition pending in the Supreme Court.

Apart from this, a decision regarding promotion or first ACP scale benefits from the date of eligibility before June 13, 2024, will be taken later.

As per a communication issued by the chief secretary’s office, many cases were coming from various departments, boards and corporations, in which clarification was being sought whether the claims for promotion or benefit of first ACP scale of the employees regularised under the 2014 regularisation policy should be accepted or not. The clarifications were sought considering instructions issued in light of a March 6, 2024, interim order of the Supreme Court.