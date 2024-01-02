Regulator proposes green tariff at 1.65/kWh for electricity consumers

With the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) proposing the imposition of incremental green energy charges over and above the normal tariff, residents in the city may have to shell out more money. The incremental green energy charges for green energy shall only be applicable if consumer wishes to avail power under the respective above arrangement. (HT File)

In the draft notification, JERC has invited comments/suggestions of the stakeholders on the determination of tariff for requisition of green energy under the electricity (promoting renewable energy through green energy open access) Rules, 2022 (as amended from time to time) for Chandigarh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The incremental green energy charges computation for the electricity department has been worked out to be ₹1.65/kWh. The incremental green energy charges shall be applicable to consumers over and above the normal tariff of the respective category,” suggested the JERC.

Anil Dhamija, superintending engineer, electricity department, said, the commission has sought suggestions from stakeholders, following which a decision will be taken, he said.

To achieve net zero emissions by 2070, the Government of India has set short-term targets which includes increasing the renewables energy (RE) capacity to 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of energy requirements from renewables, reducing cumulative emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, and reducing emissions intensity of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 45% by 2030.

To determine the green energy tariff, the commission will consider various components, including the average pooled power purchase cost, cross-subsidy charges, if any, and service charges covering the prudent cost of distribution licensee for providing green energy.

The revenue earned by the distribution licensee from sale of power to consumers under tariff for green energy shall be considered as revenue from sale of power. The distribution licensee is required to separately maintain tariff category and sub-category wise accounting of number of consumers, connected load, sale and revenue from sale under tariff for Green Energy for consumers and same shall be shown separately by the Distribution Licensee at the time of truing-up.

The incremental green energy charges for green energy shall only be applicable if consumer wishes to avail power under the respective above arrangement.