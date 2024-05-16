 Reject those trying to disrupt communal harmony: Rana KP - Hindustan Times
Reject those trying to disrupt communal harmony: Rana KP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2024 08:25 PM IST

Rana KP Singh says the INDIA bloc led by Rahul Gandhi “embodies the spirit of inclusiveness and unity”, but Narendra Modi-led NDA promotes “exclusiveness and prefers a select group of people”.

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be routed in the Lok Sabha elections and the Congress would bag the maximum seats, former speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh on Thursday said the contest was between the “INDIA bloc that promotes unity” and the NDA that “differentiates on the basis of religion”. He urged the people to reject forces attempting to “disrupt” the state’s harmony and brotherhood.

Rana KP has been recently made chairman of the Punjab Congress’ campaign committee.
Singh, chairman of the Punjab Congress’ campaign committee, held a press conference along with committee members, including MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sukhvinder Singh Danny, at the party’s Chandigarh office.

He said the contest was between two faces, two alliances and two ideologies. “On one side, we have the INDIA bloc led by Rahul Gandhi who embodies the spirit of inclusiveness and unity, having journeyed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with the slogan of ‘jodo’ (let’s unite). On the other side is Narendra Modi-led NDA that promotes exclusiveness and prefers a select group of people, differentiating on the basis of religion, language, state and status,” Rana KP Singh said.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, he stated, “The BJP government promised to double farmers’ income, but led them to financial ruin instead. Their policies have favoured a select few close to the government while neglecting the poor.”

The other campaign committee leaders raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab, mentioning, “For the last two years, no work has been done to address the drug issue or improve law and order in Punjab.”

Reiterating the Congress party’s commitments, they said, “We promise to provide minimum support price (MSP) for crops, loan waivers and compensation within 30 days for crop loss when we come to power. During our previous tenure, we waived off farmers’ loans and remain committed to doing the same. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi also waived off electricity bills for lakhs of people.”

