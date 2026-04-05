Release ₹50k per acre for hail-hit farmers, Sukhbir urges CM Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal has urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately release ₹50,000 per acre in compensation for wheat crops damaged by recent hailstorms in the Malwa region. Citing a 2022 poll promise, he demanded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government fulfil its pledge to aid farmers facing severe crop losses due to inclement weather. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal has urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately release ₹50,000 per acre in compensation for wheat crops damaged by recent hailstorms in the Malwa region. (HT File)

Addressing a rally in Nabha as part of the party’s Punjab Punjab Bachao campaign along with halka in-charge Makhan Singh Lalka, the SAD president said, “Farmers are in distress. I am getting calls from across the state with farmers saying they did not get any compensation for damage caused to their paddy crop in the devastating floods last year. Now they are again appealing for compensation for widespread damage to standing wheat crops, especially in Bathinda, Mansa, Fazilka and Muktsar districts”.

Alleging that the AAP government has failed farmers over the past four years, Sukhbir urged them to fulfil at least one promise by paying ₹50,000 per acre in compensation.

Highlighting the difficulties being faced by the arhtiya community, he said that the SAD stands for restoring the 2.5% commission on the MSP of wheat and paddy, a necessity for covering increasing operational costs.

“I condemn the CM for failing to take up this issue with the Centre. I assure that once the SAD forms the government, we will ensure the restoration of this commission,” he said.

He also criticised the CM over “lathicharge” on farmers who wanted to meet him in Moga on Saturday. “The CM is afraid to face the questions of farmers regarding stolen tractor-trolleys at Shambhu-Khanauri and the lack of compensation for last year’s flood-damaged paddy,” he said.

Instead of facing the protesting farmers who gathered near his rally, the CM reportedly ordered a police lathicharge, he added.

He accused the AAP government of misusing state Roadways buses to transport people to political rallies at taxpayers’ expense. Later while replying to a question, he claimed that Raghav Chadha was set to part ways with AAP, predicting a mass exodus from the party. “Everyone realises AAP is a sinking ship,” he claimed.