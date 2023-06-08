Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Relief for 80 more retirees as CAT stays PGIMER’s decision to reduce their pension

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Jun 08, 2023 02:35 AM IST

The Wednesday order came on the June 5 plea of Vijay Aggarwal and 79 other retirees against PGIMER’s financial adviser for non-implementation of the May 26 stay orders

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday stayed the decision of PGIMER, Chandigarh, to reduce the pension of 80 retirees by applying the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules.

As many as 630 retirees have been affected by PGIMER’s decision to reduce the pensions. (HT File)

Earlier on May 26, CAT had issued similar orders in the case of five other retirees. But the institute implemented the orders only for those five retirees and disbursed the deducted pension, while excluding others, who then decided to also approach the tribunal.

The Wednesday order came on the June 5 plea of Vijay Aggarwal and 79 other retirees against PGIMER’s financial adviser for non-implementation of the May 26 stay orders.

Notably, as many as 630 retirees have been affected by PGIMER’s decision to reduce the pensions.

According to the petition by the 80 retirees, the institute had adopted the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, in 1975. All petitioners retired between 2007 and 2014, and were paid all retirement benefits like pension, gratuity, commutation of pension, leave encashment, under the aforementioned pension rules.

But their pension was suddenly reduced in April without any information, official order or show-cause notice.

After enquiries by the applicants, it was informed verbally that their pension had been re-fixed from January 1, 2016, under the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, but no reason or document was provided, the petition added.

Around 500 retirees under Punjab Pay scales are drawing pension under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, for over 35 years. The employees, who retired before 1975 were not granted pension under the Punjab Civil Service Pension Rules, as they were under the CPF Scheme.

    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

