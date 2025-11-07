Remarks against Buta Singh shows Cong’s ‘mentality’, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over his “casteist” remarks against former Union home minister, late Buta Singh, saying it shows the Congress’s “mentality”. Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu during a roadshow for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection on Thursday. (ANI)

Kejriwal was campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Without naming Warring, Kejriwal said a “big leader” of the Punjab Congress made a wrong comment against Buta Singh. The word the Congress leader used, he cannot repeat here, he said.

“We strongly condemn the comments. But I want to say that it shows the mentality of the Congress,” the former Delhi chief minister said while addressing a gathering in a roadshow.

Warring has been under fire from leaders of the rival political parties for the remarks against Buta Singh he made while campaigning for the Congress candidate for the November 11 bypoll.

After facing flak, Warring on Monday tendered an “unconditional apology” and said Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him.

Days later, Warring was booked for his “derogatory and casteist” remarks at Buta Singh’s son’s complaint.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said around 56,000 government jobs had been given on merit in the past three years under the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab.

He alleged that during the previous Congress and SAD-BJP regimes, ‘rishwat’ and ‘sifarish’ ruled the roost.

Kejriwal, who shared the stage with Mann, said people in Punjab were getting zero electricity bills.

Results for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be announced on November 14.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.