Remote regions of Ladakh to be connected to power grid by September: LG Saxena

The Union territory of Ladakh is all set for a massive transformation in the power sector, with completion of three major power transmission projects, connecting strategically significant areas like Zanskar, Nubra and Siachen base camp, by September-end this year. Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena (File)

These projects, being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Zanskar and Nubra up to Siachen Base Camp, reducing the dependence on diesel generators for electricity, and contributing to the Prime Minister’s vision of carbon-neutral Ladakh, said an official spokesperson.

With this achievement, six out of the seven districts in Ladakh, barring Changthang, will be connected to power grid.

Lieutenant governor, VK Saxena, was recently briefed about the status of these power infrastructure projects by the chairman and managing Director, REC Limited, and joint secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power, Government of India, in a review meeting recently.

These projects include the construction of a 189-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Drass to Padum and a 79-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Phyang to Disket, both targeted for completion by September 2026. The sanctioned cost of the projects stands at ₹1,925 crore. Under these projects, remote and strategic areas such as Siachen and Padum will be electrified round-the-clock, providing power connectivity in strategic border areas.