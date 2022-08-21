Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school
Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts from the school.
Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm. Angry villagers raised slogans against the Haryana government and didn’t let the teachers come out of the school till 5pm. However, block education officer reached the spot and assured the villagers of raising their grievances before the higher officials.
Bijender Baniwal, a local, said two teachers of mathematics and science will leave the school on August 22 after the state government scrapped these posts from the village school.
“Presently, posts of principal, math, Hindi and drawing teachers are vacant and students’ studies are getting affected by it. Now, the state government has decided to scrap two posts and shift these teachers to another school. We have given the administration one-day ultimatum to recall its decision, otherwise we will launch a proper agitation,” he added.
Acting principal Rajender Jakhar said the school has 204 students enrolled in classes 6 to12.
“The posts of mathematics and science TGTs have been scrapped from the school and this will impact the study of students. The government should solve the students’ grievances,” Jakhar added.
Hisar block education officer Dharmpal said, “I have received a written complaint from the villagers, which will be forwarded to the senior officials.”
Govt wants to close schools, abolish posts of teachers: Hooda
Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government was pushing the state’s education system and future of its children into darkness.
Interacting with the media here, Hooda said the government wants to destroy the entire education system.
“There has been a severe shortage of staff in many schools due to the new transfer policy of teachers. Instead of filling the vacant posts, the government is eliminating those posts and their subjects from the schools. The government has so far abolished the posts of about 20,000 teachers. Whereas, the truth is that there are about 38,000 teachers’ posts lying vacant in schools. Thousands of youth are waiting for the recruitment, but this government is going to eliminate vacant posts without recruitment,” he added.
Citing an RTI report, the leader of Opposition said after the BJP assumed power in 2014, it has opened only eight new schools in the state and upgraded only 463 schools.
“The BJP government has as so far closed a total of 196 schools. Three days ago, the government closed 105 more schools. The Congress government had made Haryana a hub of education,” he said.
“During the Congress government, about 5,500 schools were opened and 1,313 were upgraded. More than one lakh jobs were given in the field of education alone. During the last eight years, not a single JBT recruitment has been made by this government,” Hooda added.
Aspiring to move abroad, man ‘commits suicide’ over delay in visa
Two days after a 23-year-old man went missing, Haryana Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a canal near Jhansa village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district. As per the initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gorhka village of the district, wanted to go Canada and was reportedly upset over the 'delay' in arrival of his study visa. He is survived by three siblings -- two sisters and a brother.
Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of ₹41 lakh in Karnal
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.
Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.
Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi
Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.
