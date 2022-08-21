Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school

Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers (TGT) posts from the school.

Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm. Angry villagers raised slogans against the Haryana government and didn’t let the teachers come out of the school till 5pm. However, block education officer reached the spot and assured the villagers of raising their grievances before the higher officials.

Bijender Baniwal, a local, said two teachers of mathematics and science will leave the school on August 22 after the state government scrapped these posts from the village school.

“Presently, posts of principal, math, Hindi and drawing teachers are vacant and students’ studies are getting affected by it. Now, the state government has decided to scrap two posts and shift these teachers to another school. We have given the administration one-day ultimatum to recall its decision, otherwise we will launch a proper agitation,” he added.

Acting principal Rajender Jakhar said the school has 204 students enrolled in classes 6 to12.

“The posts of mathematics and science TGTs have been scrapped from the school and this will impact the study of students. The government should solve the students’ grievances,” Jakhar added.

Hisar block education officer Dharmpal said, “I have received a written complaint from the villagers, which will be forwarded to the senior officials.”

Govt wants to close schools, abolish posts of teachers: Hooda

Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government was pushing the state’s education system and future of its children into darkness.

Interacting with the media here, Hooda said the government wants to destroy the entire education system.

“There has been a severe shortage of staff in many schools due to the new transfer policy of teachers. Instead of filling the vacant posts, the government is eliminating those posts and their subjects from the schools. The government has so far abolished the posts of about 20,000 teachers. Whereas, the truth is that there are about 38,000 teachers’ posts lying vacant in schools. Thousands of youth are waiting for the recruitment, but this government is going to eliminate vacant posts without recruitment,” he added.

Citing an RTI report, the leader of Opposition said after the BJP assumed power in 2014, it has opened only eight new schools in the state and upgraded only 463 schools.

“The BJP government has as so far closed a total of 196 schools. Three days ago, the government closed 105 more schools. The Congress government had made Haryana a hub of education,” he said.

“During the Congress government, about 5,500 schools were opened and 1,313 were upgraded. More than one lakh jobs were given in the field of education alone. During the last eight years, not a single JBT recruitment has been made by this government,” Hooda added.