Remove GST on agri equipment: Rajasthan MP

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday demanded that the union government completely remove the goods and services tax (GST) on agricultural equipment and inputs. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal urged the government to accept farmers’ demands. (HT File)

Beniwal was visiting boxer Vijender Singh’s house at Kaluwas village in Bhiwani to pay tributes to the boxer’s father, who passed away recently.

Addressing media persons in Bhiwani, Beniwal said that the union government has waived-off loans worth ₹16 lakh crore of big businessmen and the farmers are becoming labourers due to poor policies of the union government.

“The BJP government has been working to benefit the businessmen and make farmers’ poor. The input cost in agriculture has increased and the farmers are agitating to get minimum support price (MSP) on their crops,” he added.

He said that the Supreme Court should also direct the union government to end the fast of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He urged the government to accept farmers’ demands.

Continuing his attack on the BJP government, the Nagaur MP said that the BJP government’s Agnipath scheme has shattered dreams of youths of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states of joining the army. He said that he will launch an agitation against the Agnipath scheme in the coming days.

Hanuman Beniwal said, “...Everyone in Delhi is happy with the AAP government but the central government put the senior leaders of the AAP in jail...BJP and Congress party never want the regional parties to emerge in politics... The workers of the RLP will campaign for the AAP in Delhi. RLP has decided to extend support to AAP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections...”