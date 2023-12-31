Renal transplants at PGI this year: 75% of kidney donors are women: Data

In a notable trend in kidney transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a data revealed that out of the total transplants this year, 75% kidney donors were females. In a notable trend in kidney transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), a data revealed that out of the total transplants this year, 75% kidney donors were females. (HT File)

According to the PGI, 290 live kidney transplants were performed till December 20, a significant majority of 215 kidneys were donated by females, while only 75 came from male donors.

This emerging pattern sheds light on the increasing contribution of female donors in organ transplantation. This shift in donation demographics underscores the pivotal role women play in life-saving acts of selflessness. This year the PGI has done 326 kidney transplants, highest-ever in the history of the institute.

Head of the nephrology department at the PGI, Dr HS Kohli said while in the past, mothers and sisters were commonly kidney donors, over the time, the trend has expanded to encompass even mothers-in-law, with wives remaining the primary contributors among female donors. This shift is influenced by emotional and social factors.

Organ donation comes in two forms: one involves getting organs from a living person and placing them into someone with organ failure, while the other is about donating organs after someone passes away.

PGIMER initiated its inaugural kidney transplant on June 21, 1973. In 2022, the number of average renal transplants was 16 a month in contrast to 27-28 in 2023, a rise of over 43%. Quarterly numbers of renal transplants done last year are 42 (January-March), 46 (April-June), 61 (July to September) and 55 (October-December).

In 2022, there were approximately 204 kidney transplants conducted, with 179 being live transplants, and around 130 of the donors were females. Remarkably, this year witnessed a substantial surge, reaching a total of 326 kidney transplants at the PGI.

The waiting duration for kidney transplant at PGI has been significantly reduced from one year to three months. The transplant procedure is being carried out at two departments within the premier institute, namely urology, and renal transplant.

Dr Vivek Lal, director of PGI, said, “We have achieved a new milestone. The government’s decision to grant us a transplant licence for both the renal transplant and urology teams has been instrumental. Our waiting period has significantly reduced from 18 months to just 3 months now. Ayushman services are being leveraged to facilitate transplants essentially free of cost.”

Dr Lal said there is a higher prevalence of live kidney transplants compared to cadaveric transplants at the PGI. He also stated that the PGI is a leading public sector hospital in organ transplant. The institute also celebrated 50 years of renal transplants on June 21.