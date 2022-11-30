Renaming Chandigarh railway station: Bajwa flays AAP government for its ‘silence’

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for its “failure to rise to the occasion” following demand made by Haryana to rename the Chandigarh-Mohali railway station. Bajwa said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has written a letter to Union railway minister Ashwani Vaishnav and sought his intervention to rename the Chandigarh railway station as Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station, but he was disappointed to note that the Bhagwant Mann government has still not reacted or responded to this development. “This is really disheartening. Khattar and Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta everyday make statements about Chandigarh. The AAP government in Punjab does not even think it right to respond,” said the Leader of Opposition in a statement.

The Congress leader said that just a few days ago Khattar demanded land for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in the heart of Chandigarh but there was no reaction from the AAP government. Mann, in a tweet on July 9, had even sought land from the Union government for the high court and Vidhan Sabha on the pattern of Haryana,” he added.