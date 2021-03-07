Reopen hostels for more PhD scholars: Panjab University panel
A Panjab University (PU) panel on Friday recommended that those PhD scholars, who had enrolled after the lockdown that was imposed in March last year, should be allotted hostel accommodation.
The varsity has already allowed research scholars enrolled before lockdown to avail hostel accommodation on campus.
After students submitted several representations, the matter was again taken up by the panel on Friday. A member of the panel, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have suggested that research scholars who enrolled from March 23 onwards last year should be given hostel accommodation.”
The recommendation, however, is subject to the approval of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.
PU is reopening hostels in a phased manner and so far, the varsity has allowed research scholars and MPhil students to return to hostels. Also the final year students of various courses, which come under different regulatory bodies, including master of dental surgery (MDS), MPharm, nuclear medicine and medical physics, have been allowed to stay in hostels. However, the newly enrolled PhD scholars are still awaiting a decision.
The panel has also suggested that final year postgraduate students of final semesters, who are required to perform experiments, should be allowed as well. “This will include MTech and MSc students who require labs for completing their dissertations on time,” said a member of the panel.
Besides this, the panel has also recommended that all MDS students should be allowed to avail hostel accommodation; only final-year MDS students are allowed for now.
PU is yet to take a call over reopening of the varsity for students. Students have already submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching was ineffective.
