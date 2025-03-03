Menu Explore
Report crop damage on Kshatipurti portal in 3 days: Agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The minister said that the agriculture department officials will reach the spot and assess the crop loss. He said registration on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal is also mandatory.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that farmers who are not registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should register their crop loss due to hailstorm on the Haryana kshatipurti portal within three days so that officials of the agriculture department can reach the spot and assess the crop damage correctly.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana (HT File)
Rana assured the farmers that they should not worry as their crop damage will be compensated.

He said for the convenience of farmers in the state, the facility of reporting crop damage is available through Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Haryana Kshatipurti portal.

“Both portals are currently open. Hence, all affected farmers are requested to register their crop loss report within the stipulated time limit,” he said in a statement.

