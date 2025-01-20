Republic Day security measures: Punjab DGP directs enhanced checkpoints, night operations

In preparation for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav conducted law and order review meetings in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Monday and issued directives to bolster security measures, enhance police presence, and intensify night domination operations across the state. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav (HT File)

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including special DGP internal security RN Dhoke, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore, ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, and officers from police commissionerates in Amritsar and Jalandhar and different ranges across Punjab.

The primary focus of the review was on counter-terror operations, combating drug trafficking, and tackling organised crime.

The DGP emphasised the need to maintain peace and harmony at key locations through enhanced security arrangements, domination operations, and preventive measures.

“To ensure heightened security, police personnel will conduct regular patrols and checks, especially at night, to prevent potential threats or disruptions,” said the DGP.

“Additional police forces will be deployed in sensitive areas, particularly border districts, to maintain law and order,” the DGP added.

All police commissioners (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) have been instructed to closely monitor suspicious activities and individuals and take swift action in case of any security breaches.

“No one should be allowed to take the law into their hands. Any individual found involved in violent activities will be dealt with firmly, and an FIR will be registered immediately,” Yadav said.

The DGP also directed CPs and SSPs to increase police checkpoints across their respective jurisdictions and ensure thorough vehicle checks at all Nakas to curb potential terrorist and criminal activities to ensure a peaceful Republic Day celebration across Punjab.