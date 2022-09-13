Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The affidavit was sought after the government’s counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government’s decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste (SC) candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general’s (AG’s) office.
The affidavit was sought after the government’s counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
“If that be so, let an affidavit be filed by the home secretary, Punjab, as to whether aforesaid approval has culminated into executive decision of the government in terms of Article 166 of the Constitution. In case the decision is so taken, same be attached with the desired affidavit,” the court said, while fixing matter for hearing on Tuesday. Article 166 of the Constitution deals with conduct of business of the government of a state in the name of the governor.
It was on August 20 that the state government had advertised 58 vacancies for the recruitment of law officers from the SC category. The last date to apply for the posts is September 13.
The court was hearing a plea, which terms the advertisement against the provisions of the Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2017, and various other high court decisions and seeks that the government decide the matter afresh. The plea argues that there is no provision in the 2017 law to make reservation for SC candidates in appointment of law officers.
-
‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management. Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state's fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
-
Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur
Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening. The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. When the accused approached the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.
-
Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana
A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday. A resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, Bittu Singh, was on the run since Moose Wala's murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29.
-
Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held
Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday. The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. The accused had procured their arms from a resident of Kartarpur, Vijay Kumar, the SSP said.
-
22 Sikh prisoners, six of them convicts in Beant assassination case, are behind bars
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. Lodged in prisons of different states, they were convicted in terror cases. Eight of them have been in jail for 20 years or more.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics