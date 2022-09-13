Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government’s decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste (SC) candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general’s (AG’s) office.

The affidavit was sought after the government’s counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.

“If that be so, let an affidavit be filed by the home secretary, Punjab, as to whether aforesaid approval has culminated into executive decision of the government in terms of Article 166 of the Constitution. In case the decision is so taken, same be attached with the desired affidavit,” the court said, while fixing matter for hearing on Tuesday. Article 166 of the Constitution deals with conduct of business of the government of a state in the name of the governor.

It was on August 20 that the state government had advertised 58 vacancies for the recruitment of law officers from the SC category. The last date to apply for the posts is September 13.

The court was hearing a plea, which terms the advertisement against the provisions of the Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2017, and various other high court decisions and seeks that the government decide the matter afresh. The plea argues that there is no provision in the 2017 law to make reservation for SC candidates in appointment of law officers.