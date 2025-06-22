Reservation issue: J&K govt betraying general category youth: AIP

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) has launched a scathing attack on the Omar Abdullah-led state government, accusing it of shifting priorities and betraying the open merit / general category youth by deliberately stalling the cabinet sub-committee report on reservations. The party further accused the NC-led administration of governance by evasion and appeasement. (File)

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi criticised the government for its shocking admission that no serious deliberation took place on the report and that it now plans to rework it. He said this reflects a pattern of apathy, deception and calculated avoidance of responsibility towards merit-based candidates.

According to AIP, National Conference (NC) has turned the promise of justice into a political farce. After six months of committee meetings and public engagement, the government’s failure to present the report in the cabinet reveals a deliberate attempt to bury the issue.

The party further accused the NC-led administration of governance by evasion and appeasement. The lack of timeline, commitment and conviction, they said, indicates that the government is reluctant to defend merit and fairness and instead prefers to issue hollow reassurances without taking real action.

Describing justice for general category candidates as a constitutional necessity rather than a political choice, AIP termed the government’s reluctance to act as an act of political cowardice. AIP accused the ruling dispensation of hiding behind bureaucratic language to avoid confronting the core issue.