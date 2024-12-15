Reservation row: J&K student association host protest in New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Saturday held a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, opposing the current reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) supporters holding placards protest urging the government to revise the new reservation policy, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Dozens of students, along with members of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, joined the protest against the unjust reservation policy. The protest was attended by members of different political parties and civil society rights groups, including Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Aashiq, Kashmiri Pandit and AIPC president Sanjay Sapru and student rights activist Mir Mujeeb, along with many other concerned scholars.

Jammu and Kashmir students association leader Nasir Khuehami said that the protest was a call for fairness and equal opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The current reservation policy undermines merit-based opportunities and disproportionately affects deserving candidates, leaving them sidelined in favour of a system that does not account for the unique demographic needs of the region,” he said adding that while the association does not oppose reservations in principle, their demand is for a reservation system that is fair, balanced, and reflective of Jammu and Kashmir’s demographic realities.

“We are seeking rationalisation of the reservation policy, proportional representation, and the implementation of a caste census to ensure justice, equality, and fairness,” Khuehami stated. “When a community is granted reservations beyond its socio-economic disadvantages, the very principle of reservation is compromised.”

Mir Mujeeb, senior research scholar and student rights activist said that the movement is against excessive reservations and critically examined the reservation issue in Jammu and Kashmir.