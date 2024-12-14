Jammu: Youth must work for constructive change, says LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the youth of the country have big dreams not just for themselves but for the development of this great nation and they are working towards constructive change. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with a group of students from Tamil Nadu in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

During an interaction with a youth delegation from Tamil Nadu, who are on a five-day visit to J&K for ‘Yuva Sangam’ under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, Sinha also spoke about the youth-related policies and programmes launched in the last 10 years to create an environment to help the youngsters realise their dreams.

An official spokesperson said the LG welcomed the visitors at Raj Bhavan and listened to their experiences during their visit to the union territory. He also commended the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative of the Ministry of Education aimed at strengthening the connection between youths across states and union territories. “The social consciousness of our youth is sharp and they have big dreams not just for themselves but for the development of this great nation. Our youths have started thinking about the future that they want. They are also working towards constructive change for a prosperous society based on equality and social justice,” he added.

At another event in a private school, he impressed upon youth to dream big and work hard with focus and persistence to fulfil their dreams. “Some forces are still trying to destabilise the country. Youth and the entire society will have to unite and defeat such elements,” he said, adding that youth want a development-oriented modern society free of fear and corruption.”

He asked the youngsters to move forward with the common aim that is to reclaim India’s position as ‘vishwa guru’ and prove themselves to be the true successors of the ancestors who established great centres of education like Nalanda, Takshashila and Vikramshila.

Speaking on the transformation taking place in the educational landscape in J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he called upon the teaching community to reinvent the classroom learning and provide mentorship to students.

He emphasised on maintaining a fine balance between science and sanskar. “Along with core subjects, our focus should be on value-based education and promoting new ideas, new innovations while nurturing the individuality of students,” he added. (With PTI inputs)

