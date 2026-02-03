Residents, farmers protest construction of biogas plant at Jalandhar village

Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Sidhupur) along with the villagers of Jamsher village staged a protest against the construction of a bio-CNG plant in the fodder market of Jamsher Dairy Complex on Monday. Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Sidhupur) along with the villagers of Jamsher village staged a protest against the construction of a bio-CNG plant in the fodder market of Jamsher Dairy Complex on Monday. (HT Photo)

The police thwarted their call of blocking the Jalandhar-New Delhi national highway following which the protesters squatted on a link road for five hours.The protesters urged the Jalandhar municipal corporation to reconsider its decision to set up the plant at the site, presently used by the farmers for storing cattle fodder.

They cited that the plant should be relocated outside the village as it would lead to public health and pollution concerns.

Kamaljit Kaur, sarpanch of Jamsher village, said they had held multiple meetings with officials of the Jalandhar MC for the past several months but they failed to get any concrete response from the authorities concerned.

“The corporation has allocated 2.5 acres of land to a private firm for its construction. We had decided to sit on protest for an indefinite period but lifted our protest after the authorities scheduled a meeting with top officials of the district administration on February 5,” he said.

Additional commissioner of police Harinder Singh Gill said the officials assured the protesters that the construction work has been stopped immediately, besides reconsidering their demand of relocating the plant to some other place.