Resolution reflects urges & aspirations of people of J&K: Karra

Congress Party has welcomed the resolution passed by the J&K assembly seeking restoration of constitutional and democratic rights of the people of J&K, including fully empowered statehood along with all constitutional guarantees, stated party president Tariq Hameed Karra in a statement issued here.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, this is the first democratic expression of the people of J&K reflecting the aspirations of the people. There should be no reason for the Central government to deny rights and protection to the people of J&K that are already in vogue in many other parts of the country,” it stated further.

Indian National Congress (INC) is committed to fight for statehood to J&K and safeguarding the rights of its people to land, jobs, natural resources and its unique cultural identity, he said.

“BJP’s opposition to the resolution makes it evident that their petty political interests are not only at loggerheads with the aspirations of the people of J&K but also their sole priority, no matter at what cost. It (BJP) is not only disrespecting the overwhelming sentiment of the people of J&K, but are actively hindering the process of restoration of constitutional and democratic rights, guarantees like that of cultural identity, land, jobs, natural resources. They cannot claim to represent our people while acting against their rights,” read the statement.

“The resolution provides a much-needed opportunity for a meaningful engagement between New Delhi and the people of J&K in the backdrop of mistrust created by the acts of BJP government over the last several years,” it concluded.