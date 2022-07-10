Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees.
He said that issue related to the allocation of land and rehabilitation of the oustees should be done in accordance with the apex court’s orders.
He said that people of Himachal have suffered the pain of displacement for the construction of Pong dam and other hydroelectric projects. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land.
The meeting was presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah, which was attended by CMs and lieutenant governors of eight states and UTs, to discuss issues related to law and order, internal security, border areas and interstate water issues.
Jai Ram said the share of Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB project is 7.19%, yet the state does not have the status of a full-time member. He said that over one-lakh acre fertile land was submerged due to the Bhakra project and 65,563 acres of land was lost in Dehar and Pong projects, while the state has not been given the right to properly use electricity and water from these reservoirs.
He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.
Expressing concern over the problem of drug abuse, the Himachal CM said his government was running an awareness campaign, especially among the youth, to bring awareness about the ill-effects of drugs. He said the HP government was also maintaining constant coordination with neighbouring states. Jai Ram also took up the matter of telecom connectivity in 585 uncovered remote villages of the state.
While underlining the effective role HP is playing in the conservation of forests, the CM suggested a few amendments in the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.
Jai Ram said that a complete investigation of cases registered under IPC Section 376 and those under POCSO Act was being ensured within 60 days.
He said that superintendents of police have been asked to monitor the ITSSO portal regularly. He said that the compliance rate has increased from 49.9% in 2020 to 82.2% in 2022.
Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday. “Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.
Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace
A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime. The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.
Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise
In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police
A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday. The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property. His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.
