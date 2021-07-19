Restaurants, bars in Haryana can remain open till 11pm

The Haryana government on Sunday further eased restrictions and extended the Covid-induced lockdown till July 26 morning.

While the night curfew will remain in force from 11pm to 5am on all days of the week across the state, the operational hours of the restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, have been extended till 11pm, stated an order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan.

The government has also permitted the food delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints up to 11pm.

Club houses, restaurants, and bars of the golf courses can also open with 50% seating capacity from 10am to 11pm, while gyms can open from 6am to 9pm with 50% capacity.

The chief secretary said that the relaxations permitted earlier will continue.

The vice-chancellor (V-C) of National Law University, Delhi, has been allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test-2021 on July 23.

The gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations will continue to have the limit of maximum 100 people, while in open spaces, gathering of up to 200 persons has been allowed.

Spas can remain open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity and all shops have been allowed to open from 9am to 8pm. People can visit malls from 10am to 8pm. Not more than 50 people can assemble in a religious place at one time, the order added.

The lockdown order makes it compulsory for all stakeholders to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit.

Last week, the government had given its nod to open cinema halls whether in the malls or standalone with maximum 50% seating capacity and subject to compliance with requisite social distancing norms.

Haryana logs 35 Covid cases, six fatalities

Six people succumbed to Covid, which also infected 35 persons in Haryana, health bulletin said on Sunday. Thirty-five patients also recovered in the state, with which the overall recoveries reached 7,59,123.

One fatality each was reported in Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panipat, Hisar and Gurugram districts.

While no new case was reported in 11 districts, 10 cases each were detected in Gurugram and Rewari, while Palwal recorded four cases, Jhajjar three, Fatehabad two and one case each was detected in Sonepat, Panchkula, Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Kaithal.

Of the total 817 active cases in the state till Sunday, Hisar has the highest 129 active cases, Panipat 101, Sirsa 76, Gurugram 74, Rohtak 67, Bhiwani 62 and Karnal 54.

In past 24 hours, 25,550 samples were tested and 69,763 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The recovery rate of the state is 98.65% and fatality rate is 1.25%.

The death toll due to the Covid has risen to 9,599.