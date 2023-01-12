Restoration of rights in Ladakh: PAGD extends support to Kargil Democratic Alliance

Leh’s apex body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which is seeking restoration intensifying protests the first protest will be held in Jammu on Sunday, Meanwhile, PAGD leadership has extended support to the alliance for demand for their rights.

People’s Alliance Gupkar Declaration spokesman and CPI (M) general secretary Yusuf Tarigami said that now the people of Ladakh have realised that they were better off in erstwhile J&K state.

“Finally it has dawned on the people of Ladakh that they were better off in J & K. The decision taken on August 5, 2019 was not only an assault on the distinct identity of all the three regions, but also a move to disempower the people,” Tarigami said.

The four time former legislator said the people from both regions should fight jointly. “Hope the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh put up a united fight for the restoration of their legitimate rights.”

The Leh apex body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), after their meeting on Saturday, had said they will not participate in any meeting headed by a committee that is empowered to discuss the four issues statehood for — union territory (UT) Ladakh, constitutional safeguard under the sixth schedule of the Constitution of India in order to protect the interest of the tribal people of Ladakh, formation of Public Service Commission and Reservation of jobs for youth of Ladakh and creation of two separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti also stressed on fighting jointly.

“Relieved that people of Ladakh finally realise that their interests & identity can be saved only if they unite with J&K.They’ve finally called off GOIs bluff & disinterest in granting them statehood & protecting their resources,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a series of tweets.

“This certainly doesn’t bode well for GOI especially amidst a border standoff with China & also demolishes their lies that 5th August was beneficial or acceptable for people of J&K including Ladakh.”

Mehbooba Mufti said that in past three years attempts were made to create fissures between people of J&K and Ladakh.

“Urge my Ladakhi brothers & sisters to stand with us in our collective fight & struggle for safeguarding our unique identity & interests. For the past three years, a vicious propaganda has been unleashed to create fissures between J&K & Ladakh. Its time we recognise that our struggle will reap dividends only if we stand united,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

National Conference leadership that held several meetings in Kargil and Drass regions of Ladakh also expressed similar views.

“Whenever NC gets a chance the party speaks for the people of Ladakh. We represent you at every forum. Whenever Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, two of NC MPs get a chance they speak for the people of Kargil and Dras in and outside the parliament,” Omar Abdullah told gathering in Kargil last year.

Abdullah said the bond between the people of Kashmir and Ladakh can’t be erased by drawing the lines on the map. “We know through which phase people in this region are currently passing. We know how you are being neglected.”

Meanwhile to press for its four demands, the Leh Apex Body and KDA will be holding protest from Indra chowk to Press Club in Jammu on Sunday.

Last week, the Union ministry of home affairs had issued an order constituting a 17-member committee to “discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance”.

The order also stated that the committee will also discuss measures for inclusive development and employment generation in the region empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Kargil.