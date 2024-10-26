Restoration of statehood policy matter, not political issue: J&K BJP chief

Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was a policy matter and not a political issue. Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was a policy matter and not a political issue. (HT File)

“Since Jammu and Kashmir have already suffered immensely due to Pak-sponsored terrorism in the past 35 years, any haste on it should be avoided,” he told media persons on the sidelines of a party programme in Udhampur to mark Accession Day. The BJP chief accompanied by the newly elected MLAs and senior leaders of the party hoisted the Tricolour at the district BJP office at Udhampur amid nationalist sloganeering and the distribution of sweets among the party workers.

Last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh had signed the Instrument of Accession on this day in 1947. The move formalised Jammu and Kashmir’s accession with India.

A string of terror attacks unleashed on Jammu and Kashmir over the last two weeks have claimed over a dozen lives, disrupting the peace in the Union Territory after the much-anticipated results of the assembly elections.

Over the last two weeks, Jammu and Kashmir has been struck by seven terror attacks, with the most recent one being on October 24 evening in Gulmarg, which claimed four lives, including two soldiers and two civilian porters.

On the restoration of statehood to the UT, Raina said, “J&K is a sensitive border region which suffered immensely due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years with its people facing extremely difficult circumstances.”

“In the past ten years Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the hard work of citizens, the army, police and the paramilitary forces, has restored peace, harmony, and prosperity. Now that a newly-elected government has been sworn in following the Assembly elections, I feel the sensitive issues should be discussed and addressed through cooperation without playing politics,” the president said.

“The decision should not be rushed, particularly on crucial and sensitive matters. Restoration of statehood is not a political issue but a policy matter and the UT government should continue its dialogue with the Centre. Any haste on the subject should be avoided,” he added.

He said terrorists carried out fatal attacks in Ganderbal and Gulmarg days after the swearing-in of the National Conference government on October 16 because the enemies of peace wanted the bloodbath to continue in J&K.

“The conspiracy to kill innocent people was hatched from across the border. J&K has already witnessed a lot of bloodshed as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has created graveyards and cremation grounds here,” he said.

He claimed that the efforts of PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, along with the sacrifices of the security personnel, have resulted in an improved situation in the Union Territory.

“In my opinion, the newly elected government should coordinate with the Centre for the welfare of its people and avoid all sensitive issues, provocative actions or statements,” he said. The BJP’s general secretary (org) Ashok Koul said the statehood would be restored only after Gagangir-like attacks stop.

At least seven people, including a doctor, were killed in an attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district recently.