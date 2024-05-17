 Restrictions imposed in Ambala ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit tomorrow - Hindustan Times
Restrictions imposed in Ambala ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 17, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Several BJP candidates from the region, including Ambala's Banto Kataria, Kurukshetra's Navin Jindal, Sirsa's Ashok Tanwar, Chandigarh's Sanjay Tandon and Karnal's Manohar Lal Khattar are likely to attend the event, apart from chief minister Nayab Saini and his senior cabinet colleagues.

Deputy commissioner Shaleen on Thursday declared a no-fly zone and red zone, besides imposing other restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Ambala, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 18.

This will be Modi's first visit to Haryana during the ongoing elections and he will address a poll rally at police lines ground in Ambala City.
This will be Modi’s first visit to Haryana during the ongoing elections and he will address a poll rally at police lines ground in Ambala City. (HT File)

This will be Modi’s first visit to Haryana during the ongoing elections and he will address a poll rally at police lines ground in Ambala City.

Several BJP candidates from the region, including Ambala’s Banto Kataria, Kurukshetra’s Navin Jindal, Sirsa’s Ashok Tanwar, Chandigarh’s Sanjay Tandon and Karnal’s Manohar Lal Khattar are likely to attend the event, apart from chief minister Nayab Saini and his senior cabinet colleagues.

On Thursday, Minister of State and local MLA Aseem Goyal inspected the rally site and later visited the markets of the town to invite the public for the rally.

