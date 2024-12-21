Menu Explore
Retd ASI shot dead in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 21, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said that the assailant had covered his face with a cloth and managed to flee amid heavy deployment of police force in view of the byelection on Saturday.

A retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Prakash was shot dead by an unidentified person in Bathinda’s busy Multania road locality on Saturday evening, on the eve of the Bathinda municipal corporation bypoll. According to the police, the deceased suffered two bullet injuries and was rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent of police (SP) Narinder Singh said a preliminary probe hints at a personal enmity behind the crime. He said investigators have gained a few vital clues about the accused, and teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

“The assailant was following Om Prakash on a motorbike. When the victim reached the market to buy milk, he was hit shot twice by a suspected .12 bore rifle,” added the SP.

