Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Retd Haryana official loses 85L to cyberfraudsters in month-long digital arrest scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 08:52 am IST

The complainant, retired as a high-ranking official from the Haryana government and currently resides at Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra (Sector 13), Chandigarh.

A 75-year-old retired Haryana government officer has been duped of 85 lakh by cybercriminals who trapped him in an elaborate digital arrest scam.

According to the FIR, the ordeal began on October 9, 2025, around 11 am, when Chawla received a call from a man identifying himself as Vijay Pandit from the “Telephone Authority of India”.
According to the FIR, the ordeal began on October 9, 2025, around 11 am, when Chawla received a call from a man identifying himself as Vijay Pandit from the “Telephone Authority of India”.

The complainant, retired as a high-ranking official from the Haryana government and currently resides at Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra (Sector 13), Chandigarh.

According to the FIR, the ordeal began on October 9, 2025, around 11 am, when complainant received a call from a man identifying himself as Vijay Pandit from the “Telephone Authority of India”. The caller falsely claimed that complainant’s Aadhaar card had been used to open an ICICI Bank account in Delhi involved in money laundering. The fraudster warned that a criminal case was being prepared against him.

To escalate fear, the caller then “transferred” him to other individuals pretending to be senior officials—Rajesh Pradhan, Neeraj Thakur, and Pardeep Singh, the last one impersonating a senior vigilance officer. These individuals contacted complainant using multiple mobile numbers and allegedly maintained continuous psychological pressure on him.

Life savings lost in multiple transfers to obtain ‘innocence certificate’

The scammers warned that both complainant and his wife could be arrested for money laundering. They told him he could only avoid arrest if he cooperated with a “financial verification” process and secured a Priority Innocence Certificate—a fake document supposedly issued by authorities to clear individuals wrongly accused in money laundering cases.

To make the scheme appear legitimate, the accused allegedly sent complainant forged documents purporting to be from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), courts, and law enforcement agencies through WhatsApp.

Under sustained fear and intimidation, the retired officer transferred 85 lakh over several transactions into bank accounts provided by the criminals. These transactions were made from both his and his wife’s bank accounts through Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank between October 16 and November 11.

The scammers allegedly assured complainant that the money would be returned after verification by the RBI and that his “case file” would be sent to the nearest police station within 3–7 business days.

After November, communication from the fraudsters abruptly stopped. When no money was refunded and no follow-up occurred, complainant finally realised he had been trapped in a digital arrest scam. He then approached the Cyber Crime Police Station, requesting urgent action and recovery of his life savings.

Police have registered the complaint under BNS Sections 308 (extortion), 319 (cheating by personation), 318 (cheating) and 340 (fraudulent or dishonest use of forged documents).

Police said that the investigation is underway and the financial trail is being analysed to identify account holders and accomplices involved in the racket. Bank accounts used in the fraud may be frozen as part of the probe.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Retd Haryana official loses 85L to cyberfraudsters in month-long digital arrest scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 75-year-old retired Haryana government officer lost ₹85 lakh to cybercriminals in a digital arrest scam that began with a call falsely claiming his Aadhaar card was linked to money laundering. The fraudsters impersonated officials, instilling fear to manipulate him into making multiple transfers. Police have filed a complaint and are investigating the financial trail.