Woman who snatched gold chain in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2023 01:22 AM IST

On Tuesday, Chander Kanta, wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk, was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, around 6.40 pm after a walk, when her gold chain was snatched

Two days after a woman snatched the gold chain of a retired IPS officer’s wife in Sector 33 on Tuesday, police cracked the case with the arrest of the accused and her three aides on Thursday.

The accused in the custody of the Chandigarh Police on Friday. (HT Photo)
On Tuesday, Chander Kanta, wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk, was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, around 6.40 pm after a walk. On the way, a woman walked up to her after lighting from a white car and fled after snatching her gold chain that also had a diamond pendant.

After registering a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station, police launched a probe and nabbed the four accused.

Apart from the woman, Manpreet Kaur, 28, of Moga, her aides were identified as Binder Kumar, 22, of Abohar, Prince, 23, of Jalandhar and Khusi Kumari, 24, of Hoshiarpur. The snatched chain was recovered from them.

“Manpreet and Binder were caught from the parking area of Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Thursday. The car used in the crime was also seized. During interrogation, Manpreet disclosed that while Binder was driving the car, Prince and Khusi were trying to sell the snatched chain,” a cop said.

