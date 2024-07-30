Retired prof loses 38.7 lakh to cyber scammers in Panchkula

A 78-year-old retired associate professor was duped of ₹38.79 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of investing in shares. A 78-year-old retired associate professor was duped of ₹ 38.79 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of investing in shares. (iStock)

In his complaint, Satish Kumar Gupta of Sector 4, Panchkula, told police that he is a retired as associate professor from a college in Ferozepur. He said on May 29, while searching about rates in share market on Google, he received a message after clicking which he was added to a WhatsApp group. There, he started getting information regarding share market.

On May 31 and June 1, ₹1,000 each were deposited in his account as investment profit. He then received a message that an account will be opened in a mobile app for him to invest. For this purpose, he was asked his aadhar and account details, which he shared. Following this, he received messages to invest in shares, which he did.

Later, suspecting a fraud, Gupta disabled the app while alleging that scammers had duped him of ₹38.79 lakh. A case under Sections 316(2),319,318(4),338,336(3),340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered in the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.

Poultry trader duped of 10 lakh

In another case, a 51-year-old trader was duped of ₹10 lakh by online fraudsters in lieu of franchise. In his complaint, Anil Kumar Yadav (51) of Barwala told police that he is a poultry trader. He said on April 12 while surfing on the internet, he clicked on a site by the name of ‘Tata one mg health care’.

Soon after he received a call and the caller identified himself as the relationship manager of the ‘Tata one mg health care’. The caller told Anil that the company offers distributorship and if he is interested, he should submit ₹10 lakh in the company’s account, which he deposited. Following this, neither was the franchise given to him, nor his money returned.

A case under Section 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the cyber crime police station.