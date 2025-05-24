Retired Punjab Police cop shoots at son in drunken fit in Chandigarh

A retired Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot at his son following a heated argument on the night of May 21. As of now, no arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.(Representational Image)

The complainant, 48-year-old Kulwant Singh, who works as a yoga instructor at the College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, Chandigarh, accused his 74-year-old father, Kundan Singh, of firing at him in a fit of rage.

According to Kulwant’s detailed police statement, the incident took place around 7.30 pm when he was in the kitchen heating milk for his two young sons—aged seven and three.

His father, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began abusing him and conversing aggressively with someone over the phone. When Kulwant asked him to stop, his father reportedly got angrier. In the commotion, the glass in Kundan’s hand broke, injuring his thumb.

Kulwant stated that his father then stormed into another room to retrieve his licensed revolver. Sensing danger, Kulwant immediately fled the house. Moments later, Kundan allegedly fired a shot in the direction of Kulwant’s room, believing his son was hiding there.

However, the bullet struck the door frame, and no injuries were reported. Kulwant promptly called the police on the emergency helpline number 112. During the investigation, police recovered a licensed revolver (.32 bore) from the premises, along with 12 live cartridges and one fired shell.

Following an inquiry, a case was registered against Kundan Singh under Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As of now, no arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.