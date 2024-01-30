 Retired UT cop loses ₹20L to swindlers posing as treasury officers in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Retired UT cop loses 20L to swindlers posing as treasury officers in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 30, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The caller also introduced himself as a treasury officer and sought the victim’s personal and bank details, which he provided over the phone

A retired inspector lost 20 lakh to two 20-year-old swindlers, who were arrested after a raid in Kestopur, West Bengal.

Police have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards from their possession. (HT Photo)
Police have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards from their possession. (HT Photo)

The duo, Soumodeep Sarkar and Sita Ram, called the victim, retired inspector Birender Singh of Kishangarh on WhatsApp while posing as a treasury officer. They told him that his life certificate had not been accepted yet, which could result in his pension and other allowances being discontinued.

Later, he received a WhatsApp call from another number. The caller also introduced himself as a treasury officer and sought the victim’s personal and bank details, which he provided over the phone.

Later on December 11, 2023, the victim realised his BSNL mobile service had been stopped. Upon enquiring, he was told that the number had been ported. He then contacted his banks and found that amounts of 18.81 lakh 1.94 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his two accounts.

According to the information, the accused would contact people facing a problem in receiving pension and ask for documents and details to be uploaded on a link. They would then use the information to port the complainant’s mobile number to a different service provider and use that mobile number to withdraw the money fraudulently.

Police have recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards from their possession.

