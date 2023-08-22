Punjab govt releases 186 crore for crop loss compensation

Revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa on Tuesday said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has released an amount of ₹186 crore to compensate the farmers of 16 flood-affected districts. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Jimpa said advance funds have been released to the deputy commissioners from the Natural Disaster Relief Fund to provide relief for the crop damage. In July and August, the crops of farmers were damaged due to floods in many areas and a special girdawari was conducted in all the flood-affected areas of the state, he said in a statement. The minister said the CM fulfilled his promise to the flood victims on August 15 and initiated the process to hand over cheques of compensation.

The disaster management minister said ₹26.8 crore have been given to Sangrur, ₹22.44 to Ferozepur, ₹26.52 crore to Tarn Taran, ₹59 crore to Patiala and ₹12.92 crore to Mansa as relief for crop loss due to floods.

Similarly, ₹3.73 crore have been released to Amritsar, ₹8.77 crore to Fazilka, ₹5.84 crore to Gurdaspur, ₹2.31 crore to Jalandhar, ₹2.31 crore to Ludhiana, ₹3.99 crore to Moga, ₹18 lakh to Rupnagar, ₹64 lakh to Pathankot, ₹1.25 crore to SBS Nagar, ₹1.59 crore to Fatehgarh Sahib and ₹1.73 crore to SAS Nagar. The CM has already announced that every loss of crop, cattle, house or anything has been covered in the special girdawari to fully compensate people for this loss, he said.