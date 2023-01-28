Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Revenue official, his accomplice held in bribery case in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Revenue official, his accomplice held in bribery case in Punjab's Kapurthala

Published on Jan 28, 2023

A revenue official posted in Kapurthala district and his accomplice were arrested on Friday by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for accepting a bribe of ₹40,000.

Sivraj Rana, a resident of Satnampura in Phagwara, had complained that the revenue official and his accomplice had demanded a bribe of 70,000 for registration and mutation of land in the name of his father.After verifying the complaint, a team of the Vigilance Bureau laid a trap and arrested Sodhi Singh, the revenue official, and his accomplice Kulwinder Kumar while accepting 40,000 as a first instalment from the complainant, the bureau said in a statement.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused, it said.

