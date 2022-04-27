Revenue officials protest in Sangrur, Malerkotla; seek cancellation of FIR against patwari
A day after the Vigilance Bureau nabbed a patwari for taking a bribe, the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, kanungos and patwaris of Sangrur and Malerkotla districts have locked horns with the state government seeking cancellation of the FIR. They went on an indefinite strike and boycotted work in Sangrur and Malerkotla districts on Wednesday. They staged a protest outside the vigilance office in Sangrur.
The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested patwari Didar Singh, also district president of patwari union, and nambardar Talwinder Singh for taking ₹10,000 bribe for mutation of property in Malerkotla district. The action came after Amarjeet Singh of Salar village lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action line on March 25.
Sangrur DSP, Vigilance, Satnam Singh said, “We have sufficient evidence against the patwari and all the evidence establishes his involvement in the incident.”
Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “We have sent their demand to the state government and request to do the needful as per the law.”
-
Declaration of assets: Ministers’ previous response hints at a challenge for Yogi
If the response from his ministerial colleagues on declaration of assets during his previous term (2017-2022) is any indication, chief minister Yogi Adityanath faces a challenge in getting his recent directives on the issue implemented. Those who figured on the list of defaulters included 18 cabinet ministers, four ministers of state (independent charge) and 11 ministers of state. Yogi's new ministry was sworn in on March 25, 2022.
-
Who is Kiccha Sudeep? Meet Sandalwood star who had a tiff with Ajay Devgn
The Hindi vs Other Languages debate reared its head again when Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn clashed on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn, who isn't known for taking strong political stances reacted to some comments by the Kannada superstar on Hindi. He wrote on Twitter that the context in which he had made that line was “entirely different” and said he'd explain the full purport of his statement when they meet in person.
-
Rajasthan contemplating bill to empower state govt to appoint vice-chancellor
In a bid to clip the wings of the governor, the Rajasthan government is considering bringing a bill empowering the chief minister to appoint vice-chancellors in 28 state universities, people familiar with the matter said. After Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Telangana, Rajasthan will be the fifth state to bring such a bill. The West Bengal government led by Mamta Banerjee is also working to make the chief minister the chancellor.
-
Excessive heat, dehydration lead to UTIs among women, children
Mumbai With the city witnessing higher than normal temperatures as summer creeps in, hospitals in Mumbai are seeing a rise in cases of dehydration, leading to an uptick in urinary tract infections among women and children. The state capital is consistently experiencing above normal temperatures since April 19. On April 21 and April 24, the mercury levels reached 38.9 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively. The relative humidity has ranged from 70% to 75%.
-
IOC, Adani Total Gas keen to set up compressed biogas plants in UP
LUCKNOW Two energy giants – Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Adani Total Gas – have evinced interest in setting up compressed biogas plants in Uttar Pradesh, joining hands with the Yogi Adityanath government in its bid to find out a lasting and sustainable solution to the stray cattle menace apart from strengthening rural economy, said people aware of the development.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics