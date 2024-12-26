Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Revitalise 18k ponds in Punjab to boost fisheries: ACS

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 26, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Punjab to enhance fisheries by revitalizing 18,000 ponds and leveraging cooperative societies, says Alok Shekhar at Sahikarta Sammelan Punjab.

Punjab’s additional chief secretary for cooperation, Alok Shekhar, on Wednesday said that the state will focus on boosting the fisheries sector by leveraging the existing Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and establishing new Multipurpose Agricultural Cooperative Societies (MPACS).

Rejuvenating 18,000 ponds will not only boost the fisheries industry but also to preserve groundwater levels and restore the ecosystem in rural areas. (HT File)
Rejuvenating 18,000 ponds will not only boost the fisheries industry but also to preserve groundwater levels and restore the ecosystem in rural areas. (HT File)

Speaking at the Sahikarta Sammelan Punjab event held at Punjab Bhawan, Shekhar highlighted the successes of dairy-based cooperative societies and stressed the need to revitalise the state’s extensive network of ponds to enhance fisheries and help maintain groundwater levels, with support from cooperative societies.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening PACS and setting up new MPACS. Shekhar pointed out that Punjab is home to around 18,000 ponds spread across its 13,000 villages, many of which have dried up over time. He emphasised the importance of rejuvenating these ponds, not only to boost the fisheries industry but also to preserve groundwater levels and restore the ecosystem in rural areas.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On