Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government
Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state.
The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.
Dayanand Punia, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said farmers in Bhiwani, Dadri and Mahendergarh had sown mustard on large area due to high prices in the market as compared to wheat and they are dependent on dry fodder made of straw wheat which is being transported from Hisar, Jind and Rohtak.
“The government should revoke its decision, otherwise we would be forced to launch an agitation,” he added.
The tractor owners, who had been engaged in the business of selling dry fodder, said local administrative officials in Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Fatehabad have been forcing them to unload their fodder trolley at local gaushalas at ₹500 per trailer.
“We used to buy the wheat straw at ₹700 -750 per quintal, besides charging ₹80 per quintal as labour cost for loading it. We have agreement with villagers at a rate of ₹900 to ₹950 per quintal but the officials are forcing us to unload the fodder trolleys at gaushala at ₹500 per quintal. The government’s move will push us into poverty and we won’t be able to deposit our tractor’s EMI. Animals will also die of hunger if they won’t get fodder,” he added.
BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Dharambir Singh, wrote to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday and urged him to roll back the ban on the fodder transportation.
“There are more than 100 gaushalas in my constituency and cows need dry fodder. If the ban on the transportation of fodder won’t be lifted, the cows will die of hunger. Many areas in my constituency did not grow wheat and the animals there are completely dependent on the fodder which is being transported from wheat-surplus areas like Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and other districts. I urge you to revoke this decision because the price of dry fodder has risen to ₹1,200 per quintal,” the MP added.
Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said the BJP government used to claim that farmers can sell their produce in any part of the country and now they are banning the transportation of fodder from one district to another. “The way the farmers and tractor owners are forced to unload fodder at gaushala at a lower rate is painful and such incidents should be stopped,” she added.
Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai
With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.
Karnataka to reissue Covid regulations
Owing to the reports of a steady increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, the state government has decided to issue new guidelines in Karnataka. “The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days,” said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Hubballi, about 450 km from Bengaluru.
Soon, golf carts to provide last mile connectivity to shoppers in Ganj
In its bid to ease flow of traffic in the iconic Hazratganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to operate golf carts to provide hassle free last mile connectivity to those visiting the market for shopping. The golf carts will be available at Hazratganj parking, Sarojini Naidu parking, Dayanidhan parking and Jhandi park parking. The LMC is also planning to ban parking of vehicles on Ganj roads to streamline traffic in the area.
Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman
Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16. The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
Ludhiana | Satguru Uday Singh quits as Buddha Nullah STF chairperson
In a major setback to the ambitious Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the head of the Namdhari sect, Satguru Uday Singh, has resigned as chairperson of the special task force overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream. Confirming the development, Namdhari Darbar press secretary Lakhvir Singh on Sunday said, “Satguru has sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleaning project.”
