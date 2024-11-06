Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Revoke order barring Sikhs from wearing kirpan at airports: Associations

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 06, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A BCAS order dated October 30, 2024, permits Sikh passengers to carry kirpans with blades under six inches on domestic flights, but the order explicitly restricts Sikh employees from wearing kirpans while on duty.

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) and FlyAmritsar Initiative (FAI) on Tuesday urged Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, chairperson of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu to address the restrictions imposed on Sikh passengers and employees wearing kirpans and other religious symbols at Indian airports.

The organisations are advocating for revisions to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, impacting Sikh staff at airports nationwide. (HT File)
The organisations are advocating for revisions to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, impacting Sikh staff at airports nationwide. (HT File)

The organisations are advocating for revisions to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s (BCAS) recent directive that bars Sikh employees from carrying kirpans on duty, impacting Sikh staff at airports nationwide.

A BCAS order dated October 30, 2024, permits Sikh passengers to carry kirpans with blades under six inches on domestic flights, but the order explicitly restricts Sikh employees from wearing kirpans while on duty.

“This clause has led to incidents at Indian airports where baptised Sikh staff employees have been barred from entering terminal areas after security screening, hindering their ability to fulfil professional duties,” reads a letter of the organisations.

“The right to practice one’s faith should not be limited by employment. The AVM and FAI have urged BCAS to remove the restriction and explicitly permit Sikh staff to wear kirpans while on duty,” said Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener of FAI in his letter.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of AVM, and Gumtala in their letters also cited cases where Sikh passengers were asked to remove even tiny kirpans worn around the neck at security check-in for international flights.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //