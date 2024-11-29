Four station house officers (SHOs) in Haryana were suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence and dereliction of duty following a broad daylight armed robbery on November 11 at a jewellery shop in Katla Bazaar of Bawal in Rewari district. Rewari armed robbery case: Four SHOs suspended for negligence

The culprits looted cash and jewellery at gunpoint before fleeing on a motorcycle, passing through the jurisdictions of multiple police stations, according to Rewari superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Raj Purohit, who issued suspension orders.

Despite a three-layer sealing plan designed to intercept such criminals, the robbers managed to escape. The SHOs were charged with failing to set up checkpoints (nakas) in a timely manner and as per the plan. The show-cause notices were subsequently issued to the SHOs.

In his orders, the Rewari SP noted that inspector Bhagwat Parshad submitted a reply to the notice, but his explanation was found unsatisfactory. The other SHOs did not respond at all.

The suspended officers are inspector Lajpat (SHO, Police Station Bawal), inspector Mukesh Chand (SHO, Police Station Model Town, Rewari), inspector Surender Singh (SHO, Police Station City, Rewari) and inspector Bhagwat Parshad (SHO, Police Station Rohrai).

The suspension order cited their recklessness, failure to comply with directives from higher authorities, and insubordination as grounds for disciplinary action.

“The officers have shown utmost negligence in the prevention and detection of crime. It reflects adversely on their efficiency, dereliction of duties, and acute insubordination...They have shown recklessness and non-compliance with directions of higher authorities. Showing laxity in apprehending criminals, prevention and detection of crime by SHOs is a serious misconduct and warrants stern disciplinary action,” the suspension order stated.

The officers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect with their headquarters fixed at Police Lines, Rewari. They will receive subsistence allowances as per the rules.

The case

As per the official records, the armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Katla bazaar occurred on November 11 under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bawal. The culprits looted jewellery and cash at gunpoint.

A three-layer sealing plan had been implemented to prevent such crimes and nab the criminals. After the robbery, an alert was sounded, and messages were flashed at about 12.20pm, instructing police personnel to establish nakas as per the sealing plan.

Investigation revealed that the criminals fled on a motorcycle through the jurisdictions of police stations overseen by the suspended SHOs.

“It shows that they showed gross carelessness and negligence in apprehending the criminals,” SP said.

DGP ordered suspension

An official spokesperson said that director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur took strict cognizance of the robbery in Rewari district and ordered suspension of four SHOs for their negligence.

During a law-and-order meeting with senior officers at the Police Headquarters on Thursday, the DGP underscored the importance of accountability and said that no compromise on law and order will be tolerated.

He emphasised strict action against officials or personnel found negligent in their duties. The meeting, attended by SPs/IGPs via video conferencing, discussed strategies to maintain law and order.

DGP Kapur reiterated that negligence at any level will invite strict action. He instructed officers to hold field staff accountable for incidents within their jurisdiction, particularly focusing on routes used by criminals before and after committing crimes. He stressed the need for vigilant monitoring and interrogation of suspicious individuals in the field, the spokesperson said.