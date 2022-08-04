‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC’s) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the ‘ride with pride’ scheme.
Dedicating the new cabs, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur presented the keys to the drivers and flagged off these vehicles from Oak Over. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. “The Smart City project had changed the look of the city and under this scheme different steps have been taken to improve the facilities and for the convenience of the tourists and locals. Through the Ride with Pride taxi service, better transport facilities will be made available to locals, particularly the elderly, women, and physically challenged, apart from tourists at large,” said Thakur.
Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday. Thakur said apart from the 18 new cabs, 12 tempo travellers and 20 electric buses had also been sanctioned to the HRTC under the Smart City project, which would be dedicated to the people of the state next month. “Around ₹46 crore has been sanctioned for tempo travellers, electric buses, the Dhali bus stand, Tara Devi charging stand and setting up a digital payment system under the project, “he said
“Recently, 205 new buses were added to the HRTC fleet, taking the number of buses with the corporation to 3,100. Approvals have been accorded for the purchase of 397 more new buses for the year 2022-23,” he added.
-
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
-
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
-
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
-
Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price till August 10. Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10.
