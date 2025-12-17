Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rights body pulls up Haryana govt for gaps in fire safety

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 04:32 am IST

Taking cognizance of the alarming deficiencies in fire safety arrangements across the state, the HHRC in a suo motu case has expressed deep concern over the five-year delay in procuring critical equipment such as hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders.

Warning that fire safety preparedness in Haryana’s urban centres remains alarmingly inadequate, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has expressed anguish over the continued delay in procuring hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders required for fire-fighting operations in high-rise and densely populated areas, questioning whether the state government is waiting for a major tragedy before acting.

The commission has unequivocally stated that such prolonged inaction—particularly in high-rise buildings and densely populated urban areas—represents a direct threat to the lives and safety of citizens. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The commission has unequivocally stated that such prolonged inaction—particularly in high-rise buildings and densely populated urban areas—represents a direct threat to the lives and safety of citizens. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taking cognizance of the alarming deficiencies in fire safety arrangements across the state, the HHRC in a suo motu case has expressed deep concern over the five-year delay in procuring critical equipment such as hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders. The commission has unequivocally stated that such prolonged inaction—particularly in high-rise buildings and densely populated urban areas—represents a direct threat to the lives and safety of citizens.

“The commission strongly reiterates that the Haryana government must treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness,” the HHRC has stated in a latest order, according to a spokesperson of the commission.

“Any further delay will not only be contrary to the spirit and intent of the orders already passed by the commission but may also expose the public to irreparable but avoidable harm.”

The commission examined the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and recommended that “Hydraulic Platforms” and “Turn Table Ladders” be formally recognised as part of “external development works” under the Act, 1975.

The commission referred to the recent major fire tragedy in Hong Kong, stating that this incident demonstrated that even the most advanced places can face devastating consequences when adequate fire-fighting mechanisms are not immediately available or fail to reach in time.

“If such a disaster can overwhelm a developed country, the risk to life and safety in our own state, where the procurement of essential emergency response vehicles have already been pending for several years, is even more alarming,” reads the order.

The HHRC has sought compliance reports from the additional chief secretary (town and country planning), director general (town and country planning), and director general (fire and emergency services) by February 10, 2026 when the case will be taken up for resumed hearing.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rights body pulls up Haryana govt for gaps in fire safety
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has raised urgent concerns over inadequate fire safety measures in Haryana's urban areas, highlighting a five-year delay in acquiring essential fire-fighting equipment like hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders. The HHRC warns that continued inaction poses a grave risk to public safety, urging the state government to address this critical issue without further delay.