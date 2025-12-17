Rights body pulls up Haryana govt for gaps in fire safety

Warning that fire safety preparedness in Haryana’s urban centres remains alarmingly inadequate, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has expressed anguish over the continued delay in procuring hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders required for fire-fighting operations in high-rise and densely populated areas, questioning whether the state government is waiting for a major tragedy before acting. The commission has unequivocally stated that such prolonged inaction—particularly in high-rise buildings and densely populated urban areas—represents a direct threat to the lives and safety of citizens. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taking cognizance of the alarming deficiencies in fire safety arrangements across the state, the HHRC in a suo motu case has expressed deep concern over the five-year delay in procuring critical equipment such as hydraulic platforms and turn-table ladders. The commission has unequivocally stated that such prolonged inaction—particularly in high-rise buildings and densely populated urban areas—represents a direct threat to the lives and safety of citizens.

“The commission strongly reiterates that the Haryana government must treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness,” the HHRC has stated in a latest order, according to a spokesperson of the commission.

“Any further delay will not only be contrary to the spirit and intent of the orders already passed by the commission but may also expose the public to irreparable but avoidable harm.”

The commission examined the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and recommended that “Hydraulic Platforms” and “Turn Table Ladders” be formally recognised as part of “external development works” under the Act, 1975.

The commission referred to the recent major fire tragedy in Hong Kong, stating that this incident demonstrated that even the most advanced places can face devastating consequences when adequate fire-fighting mechanisms are not immediately available or fail to reach in time.

“If such a disaster can overwhelm a developed country, the risk to life and safety in our own state, where the procurement of essential emergency response vehicles have already been pending for several years, is even more alarming,” reads the order.

The HHRC has sought compliance reports from the additional chief secretary (town and country planning), director general (town and country planning), and director general (fire and emergency services) by February 10, 2026 when the case will be taken up for resumed hearing.