Rising fashion talents shine at Chitkara University’s graduate fashion show ‘Emerge’

Chitkara University’s department of fashion design, Chitkara Design School, recently hosted the “Emerge Graduate Fashion Show 2024”, a dynamic showcase of creativity and innovation from emerging fashion talents. The event featured 11 carefully curated student collections, ranging from knitwear, zero-waste designs, and heritage Indian textiles to fusion wear, street wear, athleisure, and avant-garde styles. Each collection highlighted diverse design approaches, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and fresh perspectives on fashion. The event featured 11 carefully curated student collections, ranging from knitwear, zero-waste designs, and heritage Indian textiles to fusion wear, street wear, athleisure, and avant-garde styles. (HT Photo)

The show was attended by notable industry figures, including Ujjawal Dubey, founder and creative director of Antar-Agni, and Yvette Joan Noethen and Javier Reyes, international recruiters from The Walt Disney Company. Their presence highlighted the global reach and importance of the event. The collections were brought to life with choreography, music, and production entirely managed by students, guided by faculty mentors, showcasing Chitkara University’s hands-on approach to education.

Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the varsity, spoke about the importance of nurturing creativity and innovation in fashion. She said, “Our students are being trained to not only excel in design but also to be aware of the need for sustainable, forward-thinking solutions in the fashion industry. Emerge is an opportunity for them to demonstrate their capabilities and engage with global industry leaders.”

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the best graduate collection award to Anshika Gupta for her avant-garde collection “Altered Perspectives”. Inspired by organic architecture, Gupta’s work impressed for its unique blend of form, function, and sustainable design.