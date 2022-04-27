Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours.
In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after he fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday.
The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura.
His father, Ajay Agarwal, 61, told the police that Nikhil, the youngest of his three children, used to go to college via a bus.
On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home. On the way, the bus driver was driving speedily and swerved the vehicle swiftly, causing Nikhil to fall out onto the road, he alleged. An injured Nikhil was taken to a local hospital, but died on the way, police said.
The bus driver was identified as Yogender Rana, who was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Raipur Rani police station.
In another case, a speeding tipper truck mowed down a scooterist on the Pinjore-Baddi highway on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Lakmeshwar Lal Das, a resident of Panchkula.
His colleague Vijay Kumar complained to the police that he, along with another colleague Gaurav Kumar, was on his way to work on a Honda Activa, while Laksmeshwar Lal Das was moving ahead on another scooter.
When they reached the Pinjore-Baddi highway around 6 am, a speeding tipper truck, coming from Pinjore side, hit Lakmeshwar’s scooter, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Following the accident, the truck driver left his vehicle behind and fled on foot. He was booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Pinjore police station.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
-
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
-
Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4's care by her mother on April 9. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana. When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
-
Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees. While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC's general House meeting.
-
Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian, were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night. One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics