Road accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

As many as two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali on Friday and Thursday. Two separate cases under various sections of the BNS were registered in Mohali. (iStock)

On Friday afternoon, a 28-year-old motorcyclist identified as Sonu, son of Sarabjit Singh, tragically died after being struck by a truck near Azizpur toll plaza on the Zirakpur-Patiala Road. The deceased, a native of Ludhiana who currently resided in Sheikhpur Majra village, was employed as a cleaner at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and was returning home from work when the fatal collision occurred. Investigating officer ASI Rajesh Chohan stated that the accident was a result of the truck driver’s negligent driving. Sonu is survived by two young children; his sudden death has left his family devastated. Police have registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS.

In a separate hit-and-run incident on Thursday evening, a scooterist named Narendra Singh was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the backside of the Sector 71 police station. The victim, who worked in a private company, was also returning home when the incident took place. According to investigation officer Keuual Kumar, the car, bearing number CH-01-CK-9889, struck the scooter from behind with significant force, causing Narendra Singh to fall and become trapped under the vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver did not stop after the accident and immediately fled the scene. Passersby rushed to assist the victim and called for an ambulance. Narendra Singh was taken to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police arrived promptly, recorded statements from those present, and are currently checking CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to identify the car and its driver. “We have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run,” stated Kumar. Narendra Singh’s family has been informed, and his body has been sent for autopsy. Police have registered a case under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS.