News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road connecting Haryana- UP in a shambles for years, repair to begin in February

Road connecting Haryana- UP in a shambles for years, repair to begin in February

ByBhavey Nagpal, Gheer (karnal)
Dec 17, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Residents claim that the stretch of road passing through Gheer, Shergarh Tapu and other villages of Karnal has witnessed several accidents due to large potholes

A major road connecting several villages of Karnal’s Indri block with Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh is in a shambles for years and in a dire need for repair and recarpeting.

Villagers in Gheer said the condition of the road worsened after the Yamuna covered the road for several days during the monsoon. (HT Photo)
Villagers in Gheer said the condition of the road worsened after the Yamuna covered the road for several days during the monsoon. (HT Photo)

Residents claim that the stretch of road passing through Gheer, Shergarh Tapu and other villages of Karnal has witnessed several accidents due to large potholes and there has been no redressal to their demand for years.

Ansh Midha, a city resident, said he has been travelling to Haridwar and Rishikesh through this road for years as it is one of the shortest routes, but often they have to face inconvenience.

Villagers in Gheer said the condition of the road worsened after the Yamuna that flows nearly four kilometers away from the villages, swallowed during the recent monsoon rains and the river water covered the road for several days.

Jasmer, a resident of Gheer, said the road also has a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and patients, mostly elderly or pregnant ladies, are hassled due to its poor condition.

“Several locals travel to UP for work on their two-wheelers and vice versa. Our road requires urgent repair, but there no one has paid heed to our demand,” he added.

Anil Kumar, sarpanch of Shergarh Tapu village said, “Earlier there used to be lesser traffic, but since the opening of a large overbridge over Yamuna in UP side in 2020, the density of traffic has increased, thus damaging the road to its core.”

Meanwhile, officials said deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds public works department (building and roads), recently announced recarpeting of roads in the state following damage during monsoon.

Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap said, “There is no doubt that several roads in my constituency suffered damage due to floods. Funds of 25 crore have been sanctioned for Indri, including 3 crore for this stretch. Works are likely to begin by February, but I’ll take up its repair on priority, so that residents don’t face inconvenience further.”

