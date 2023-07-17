Two days after being reopened, Panchkula-Morni road collapses under rain again

Two days after it was reopened by the Panchkula administration for light motor vehicles following repairs, the road connecting Morni to Panchkula via Thapli once again crumbled following rains in Morni Hills on Sunday evening. The collapsed Morni to Panchkula road. Traffic has been diverted via Raipur Rani. (Sant Arora/HT)

While the plains remained dry and even the nearby Raipur Rani village received no rain, there were heavy showers in Morni Hills, causing the road to give way.

Confirming this, officials at the Morni police post said the road collapsed around 2 pm. “Huge cracks appeared in the road, so we swiftly stopped traffic movement and it caved in shortly after,” officials said.

Police have diverted the traffic headed from Panchkula to Morni via Raipiur Rani, adding around 20 km to the journey as the roads connecting Morni to Nada Sahib gurdwara and Morni to Chandimandir are also not open.

It was only on Wednesday that traffic movement for only light motor vehicles was restored on several roads connecting Morni with Panchkula, Himachal Pradesh border and other nearby villages. Traffic movement had remained suspended since Sunday following widespread damage to roads due to heavy rains.

3 govt schools in Mohali to stay closed till tomorrow

Mohali While all government and private schools in the district will reopen for offline classes on Monday after staying closed for a week, the district administration has ordered to keep three government schools in flood-affected areas closed for two more days.

These include Government Elementary School in Gazipur, Dera Bassi; Government Middle School, Baroli, Kurali; and Government Middle School, Mirzapur, Majri.

Govt hospitals to open at 8 am

With government offices in Punjab returning to the 9 am-to-5 pm schedule from July 17, the Mohali civil surgeon, Dr Mahesh Kumar, has clarified that the said schedule will apply only to offices and there will be no change in the timings of government hospitals that will open at 8 am and close at 2 pm as before.

