Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Mohali, Panchkula

Two persons were killed in two mishaps in Mohali and Panchkula. A motorcyclist died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Cheema light point on Sunday. In another mishap, a 22-year-old woman, Richa, died after being hit by a vehicle in Sector 20, near the Panchkula-Kalka highway, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A motorcyclist died after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Cheema light point on Sunday. The victim was identified as Adarsh Kondal, 24, a Kangra native. He was residing in a rented house in Kharar and worked in a private company in Industrial Area. His sister told police that her brother was going to Mohali on his bike. When he reached near the Cheema light point, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 2.15 pm. He suffered multiple injuries following which he was rushed to phase-6 hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered.

In another mishap, a 22-year-old woman, Richa, died after being hit by a vehicle in Sector 20, near the Panchkula-Kalka highway, on Sunday. The incident occurred when a Thar lost control after being impacted by a speeding car, subsequently mounting the footpath and hitting the victim. A resident of Dhakoli, she was working at a Pir Muchalla mall, and was returning home from work.

She was rushed to the civil hospital, Panchkula, which referred her to the PGI, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered.

2 suffer burn injury in Sector 19

Chandigarh Panic erupted in Sector 19 Sadar Bazar on Monday when an enforcement wing vehicle arrived for action. Amid the chaos, a food stall’s cauldron of hot oil overturned, severely burning two people, Sehajram, 22, and Phoolbabu, 19. Both were rushed to GMCH-32.